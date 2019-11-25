Cincinnati – Must Visit Places For Adventure Seekers

From canoeing and kayaking in the three locations of Cincinnati to enjoying a segway tour along riverfront, downtown, Spring Grove and Eden Park –there are a number of activities in Cincinnati. However, if you are up for more adventures, here are the options –

Drink To Your Contentment At Bockfest

Since 1800’s during the German dominance in Cincinnati, the beer-brewing culture has been a constant in the city, so is the famous Bockfest in Bockfest Hall where music, beer and food is available to all. Like every year in March, this year too from 1st March to 3rd March the 27th annual Bockfest took place. As a celebration of spring arrival, unlimited rich dark lager is offered to all the visitors in the downtown Cincinnati and over-the-Rhine sector. If you are adventurous enough to gulp down a few pints of beer and stuff some delectable food and still be in sense, do not miss the Bockfest parade and the walking tours.

Participate In The Great Ohio Swim

Among the most adventurous activities in Cincinnati is the Great Ohio Swim during July which is an open competition for all members of the family. From Cincinnati shore, swimmers take a dip into the Ohio River, swim in freestyle to Kentucky shores and return. The distance of around ½ mile is not so challenging without much current and many USA Triathlon enthusiasts take part here as warm-up for the D-Day. Plan early and register with discounted 25 USD and 10USD as 1-day insurance license or register on the day of swimming.

Taste The Hot And Spicy Chili

If you are up for tasting some hot and tangy dishes of Cincinnati which include the addition of the city’s famous chili, visit any branch of Gold Star Chili or Skyline Chili that is known as King of Cincinnati Chili or any mom-and-pop shops. You will find unique ways of piling chili on a spaghetti bed or on hotdog. The traditional staples are offered in 2-way, 3-way, 4-way and the famous 5-way where you will get chili, spaghetti, beans, diced onions and shredded cheese.

Enjoy Hiking At The Forests, Parks And Nature Centers

Bring out the adventurous nature-loving self in you while hiking through the winding trails in Rowe Woods of Cincinnati Nature Center which has ponds, streams, open fields and verdant Eastern Deciduous plantation. With passports offered on completion of each trail, you will also get incentives and prizes, touch the water, soil and plants and even let the kids play at the Nature Play Scape. While the 268-acre Clifton George State Nature Preserve with its trails beside stream is charming, the 4870-acre East Fork State Park with open meadows and rugged hills lets you indulge in hiking, boating, canoeing, fishing, kayaking, swimming, mountain biking, horseback riding and camping. The 1459-acre Mt Airy Forest lets you explore wooded ridges, bridle trails and tree houses. Enjoy running, hiking or biking along the inner loop of 1.2 miles, outer loop of 7.8 miles and fully accessible 18 Parcours.

Enjoy Biking Along Loveland Bike Trail

The paved Loveland Bike Trail can be your perfect option to enjoy biking as well as walking, running or just enjoying the pristine trail running along the derelict rail line. It is best to start from downtown Loveland because the route will be easier to follow and you will also get bike on rent along with other necessary equipment.

Test Your Skill At Rock Quest Climbing Center

If you are planning on mountain climbing in near future or just want to learn the skill, visit the Rock Quest Climbing Center in Sharonville which is the only one of its kind in Cincinnati. There are climbing walls for beginners as well as enthusiasts and professionals and the climbing acts as perfect substitute to traditional workout.

Apart from these, you can also go canoeing in the three locations of Ohio River while enjoying the serene scenery or spend a night in the tree house offered by Earth Joy Tree Adventures, enjoy tree climbing or book an hour-long horseback trail ride in Winton Woods Riding Center.