Cin Weekly

Cincinnati is one of the most picturesque cities in US owing to its architecture, mural paintings or simply the natural scenic views. There are many places where you can spend your time and money in Cincinnati and here are some suggestions for places to visit if you want to have some memorable views and photos. […]
Whenever we plan a trip, travel and local transport are two very important aspects we consider. If these are not convenient, we not only spend more time but also more money in moving around. Luckily, Cincinnati is easy to get to and easy to get around in. Thanks to the infrastructure of the city, there […]
If you are craving for some sunshine, Cincinnati can be a great choice for a vacation. There are parks, biking trails and sports activities that can keep you physically occupied and even exhausted. There are a lot of options in Cincinnati to explore and have fun in open air. Public Parks and Nature Centers There […]