Spectacular Views at Cincinnati

Cincinnati is one of the most picturesque cities in US owing to its architecture, mural paintings or simply the natural scenic views. There are many places where you can spend your time and money in Cincinnati and here are some suggestions for places to visit if you want to have some memorable views and photos.

Eden Park

Cincinnati is a city full of parks and Eden Park is one of the biggest parks with most facilities. It encompasses the Art Museum, Krohn conservatory, Mirror Lake, Bettman Fountain and many more noteworthy attractions. It offers great view to the Ohio river along with the Twin lakes and a footbridge. The park has gazebos, picnic areas, paths and tree groves and a 172 feet high water tower which contribute to a great fun filled day and an amazing view.

Devou Park

Behringer-Crawford Museum is an interesting place to visit, especially if you are with kids and Devou Park can be enjoyed later. It has sufficient area for the kids to play and offers beautiful view of the city irrespective of where you are in the park. It has picnic and fishing facilities, a special scenic overlook area, theatre and symphony sections, tennis court and golf course. What more can you ask for from a park?

Incline Public House

If you love food and heights, this is the place where you can have both. The city view is always spectacular from a height and there is a variety of drinks and food to choose from while you enjoy the view. They have a brick oven and serve the best pizzas, sandwiches, fresh fruit juices, alcoholic drinks from local breweries and few other cocktails and wines. The Ohio river and Cincinnati Downtown both are visible from their deck of 1400 square feet.

Carew Tower Observation Deck

Wouldn’t you want to shop in a building that is also a National Historic Landmark? Yes, the Carew Tower Observation Deck is the best place in Cincinnati where you can shop to your heart’s content and enjoy great views at the same place. There are 49 floors in this building that was built in 1930 and hosts more than 25 stores to shop from in addition to restaurants and souvenir shop. The observation deck has a ticket of $4 and do check the timings on the day you visit.

Purple People Bridge

When you are tired after a day of walking around Cincinnati, Purple People Bridge is the perfect place to sit down and watch the sunset from top of the Ohio river. The bridge came into existence in 1872 and got its name from the purple paint coating on it. It used to allow other vehicles earlier and became accessible only to pedestrians from 2003. It acts a s a link between two states and is one of its kinds.

It is a convenient option to simply walk across the bridge to visit Newport on the Levee, Hofbrauhaus Sawyer Point, Montgomery Inn Boathouse BB Riverboats and Cincinnati Reds games.

Overall, Cincinnati is an aesthetically pleasing city, you get to see beauty everywhere you go. Some places are so amazing that you would want to visit them again and again.