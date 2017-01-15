Good Times for the Entire Family in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, Ohio is a good holiday destination for the entire family including kids. There are enough activities in the city to keep the entire family occupied and entertained. Here is a list of attractions that you must include in your trip if you are travelling with your kids.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

It is not just the children but the adults also who enjoy watching different species on animals and birds at one place. Animal species from around the world are housed in the second oldest zoo of America which is Cincinnati Zoo. The animals here are well trained and are very friendly, one could spend hours watching them play or feeding them. The zoo is spread over 65000 acres and you are sure to have a fun time here.

Coney Island

Coney Island amusement park is one of the most fun places in Cincinnati, especially for the kids. There are some unique rides like Tilt-a-Whirl and Wipe Out Thrill ride which should not be missed. There is a huge recirculation pool called the Sunlite Pool, an arcade and bungee jumping which are the most popular attractions here. Kids and adults find it hard to decide what ride they like best and want to visit again and again.

EnterTRAINment Junction

While a trip to Disneyland would require more time and money, EnterTRAINment Junction can be an interesting destination for some time out with family. Trains run on tracks that are two miles long, stopping and various stations for you to check out the history of railway system the U.S. There are shows kids can watch and learn more about the various eras of locomotives.

Kings Island

There is another amusement park at Kings Island and it is really big. This amusement park is more popular and is accompanied by a huge waterpark called Soak City. Amusement Today has ranked “Planet Snoopy’ to be the Best Kids Area year after year since last 12 years. Apart from the amazing rides, there is pizza and ice cream which the kids love here.

Newport Aquarium

We get to see quiet aquariums everywhere with small colorful fish swimming in them. Newport Aquarium houses sharks that can be met in Shark Central. Not only that, it also has a rope bridge over an open shark tank which is completely safe but quite an adventure to cross. If you want to make friends with one of the biggest alligators, do visit Gator Alley.

Duke Energy Children’s Museum at Cincinnati Museum Center

There are very few children’s museums in the country and Cincinnati, Ohio has one of them. Young children often get bored by looking around and need some activity to keep them engaged. This place has sufficient activities to keep them physically engaged while learning new things all the time. This museum has two sections that are dedicated to pre-school kids so if you have a family member from that age group, Duke Energy Museum becomes a must-visit attraction in Cincinnati.

The attractions you choose to include in your trip would largely be determined by the interest of your kids and other members that join the trip. Beach waterpark, Behringer-Crawford Museum, Science museum, art, music and sports related attractions are all available in Cincinnati.