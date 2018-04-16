Cincinnati Resorts That Will Blow Your Mind

About Cincinnati

Cincinnati is one of the best cities to visit in America as far as tourism is concerned. The city is located right in the heart of Ohio. Cincinnati is a beautiful place where tourist attractions are ample and the general population is highly cordial. The city is home to several exceptional educational institutes in the USA, major sports teams and a number of well-known companies. The city also has some magnificent resorts. These resorts serve as picnic spots and are visited by both the locals as well as tourists.

Some Popular Resorts

There are many resorts in the city where you can visit as a tourist to Cincinnati. Some of the most beautiful and well maintained resorts are being discussed in the sections below:

Coco Key Water Resort

If you want to experience a tropical paradise then, to fulfill this dream of yours, you need to visit the Coco Key Water Resort. The resort is an awesome picnic destination where overnight packages are also offered for families. There is a well maintained waterpark in the resort which include lazy-flowing rivers, water slides and wave pools. An indoor and outdoor spa add to the fun. The resort is also home to some really wonderful restaurants.

King’s Island Resort

The King’s Island Resort is located in the north-eastern side of the city. The resort is a mixed blend of beautiful land, deluxe accommodation and pools. The resort also has around 13,000 square feet of conference space and ballrooms. An lovely amusement park serves as the icing on the cake!

Cliff View Resort

The Cliff View Resort is very near to the Daniel Boone National Forest and Red River Gorge. The resort contains 14 man-made lakes. The lakes also serve as a serious fishing spot for many, locals as well as visitors. In a nutshell, your tour of Cincinnati is incomplete without a visit to Cliff View Resort.

