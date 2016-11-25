Cincinnati Murals and Lighting – A Treat for Your Eyes

Cincinnati has a rich cultural heritage and it is depicted in mural paintings all over the city. Winter is a great time to visit Cincinnati because the city lights up beautifully during Christmas holidays. Though there are more than 100 places where murals are done to make the place look aesthetically appealing, there are some places that one must visit if in Cincinnati, Ohio. You can easily walk past these murals without any help and ArtWorks Cincinnati also offers two guided tours to support.
Cincinnati loves lights and there are innumerable places where you can enjoy light festivals and decorations. Here are a few noteworthy places to visit for watching lights without spending a lot of money on the entertainment. Most options do not require you to leave the comfort of your vehicle which makes it a very suitable choice on a cold winter night.
Coney Island offers a 2-mile ride that you can enjoy from the warmth of your own car. The lights are in sync with your choice of holiday music and the display is available from November 11, 2016 to January 1, 2017. Similar drive through display is available at Sharon Woods from November 18, 2016 to January 2, 2017. While Coney Island displays trees, canes and other objects, Sharon Woods is more Christmas character themed with animals, Santa and his elves.Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum is flooded with lights and lasers from November 18, 2016 to January 3, 2017. Other places you can visit are Cincinnati Zoo and Newport on the Levee for a variety of light displays.
Fountain square is a picturesque site and Macy’s downtown dazzle on Saturdays makes it even more interesting place to visit. There are fireworks and lighting effects along with local music performances. Available only from November 26 to December 10, 2016. Creation Museum runs a Christmas special star planetarium show during this time from December 16th to December 30th, 2016.