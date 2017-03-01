10 Reasons Why One Should Visit Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati serves as the capital city for the state of Ohio. The city is bustling with fun and excitement, and there are many things that call for the best vacation to be spent here. For many, when they hear the name “Cincinnati,” the image of baseball, chili, and the sitcom of WKRP cross the mind, but there are a lot of things that are being covered with all these hyped images.

Today, we will trace those 10 reasons that call for the ideal vacation, and that makes one visit Cincinnati. If you are online-oriented person you need to understand that we couldn’t forget about these helpful tips about how to avoid fake schools of driving in Cincinnati!

Findlay Market

Perhaps the most undervalued features of Cincinnati, the Findlay market, in every mean, are the best thing and major reason to visit this city. Just name any fruit, pasta, vegetables, fish, bread and any food item; you will get here in the Findlay market. Added with this, the ambiance here is the best one can enjoy.

Theatre

If you are a worshipper of art, then Cincinnati is the place just for you. There are a few theaters that are known for showing flawless shows. Take out time and visit “Playhouse in the Park” located at Mt. Adams and not to miss The “Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.”

Food, food, and food

If you are a food obsessed soul, then Cincinnati is the true heaven for you. The food served here has the taste you must not have tasted all your life. Local people here have grown up eating at the bakeries known for their amazing servings like LaRosa’s, Chili, and Montgonemy inn.

Breweries

The local breweries are another amazing feature of the city. If you are visiting Cincinnati, then do not forget to taste authentic breweries like Fifty West, Mt. Carmel, Listermann, and Rivertown.

Sports

Cincinnati is the home to one of theoldest baseball team, professional football teams, hockey teams, and others. To sum up all, the city is known for keeping the values of sports and has a lot of stadiums and organizes many games annually.

Music

Cincinnati is the place where one can enjoy several music events every now and then. Many small and big artists keep on performing here at times and offer people enjoy music at the best level. Fountain Square is the place where themusic never goes off the scene.

Arts

The city has given a lot of importance to the arts. One can enjoy every sort of art being performed here, right from the ballet to opera. There are museums that offer different types of artifacts, and you must visit Cincinnati Art Museum and National Underground Railroad Center.

Zoo

Cincinnati has the second oldest zoo in the country and keeping up with its reputation; it has features hundreds of different species of plants and animals.

Parks

There are many parks and theme parks located in the city and you must Adult Park, Washington Park, and Eden Park.

Kings Island

Kings island is one of the important attraction of the city, and there are much you can do like roller coasters, different rides, lodges, and what not.

These 10 reasons are enough to make one visit Cincinnati.